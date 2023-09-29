Consumer Confidence Continues to Erode According to B&A Research

This wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer, which was conducted from September 7th and September 18th, shows that Irish consumers remain downbeat about their own prospects and those for the economy.

With an increase in inflation, consumer confidence sees a further drop this month from -35 in August to -42 in September.

Confidence remains at a very low level, with more than half (56%) anticipating the country to be worse off a year from now. Just 14% believe the country will fare better in the coming year.

Consumer outlook is particularly low among the middle-aged life stages, blue collar workers and outside Dublin.

2Yet, the majority of consumers remain resilient, with more than 3 in 5 (62%) “coping” with the cost-of-living crisis.

The income outlook remains steady, with more than 2 in 5 (42%) expecting their disposable income to decrease in the coming year.

Spend intention is down, with more than half (52%) expecting to spend less in the coming year. Spend intention is significantly lower outside Dublin.

With further increases in property prices, outlook for value of personal assets remains steady and net positive.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,006 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

