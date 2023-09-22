Media Awards 2023 Showcase Set for October 12 with Additional AI Roundtable Discussion

Four of this year’s winners at the Media Awards 2023 will discuss their winning entries at the Media Awards Showcase which will take place in The Iveagh Garden Hotel on Thursday, October 12.

The showcase will be MC’ed by marketer Conor Byrne, host of the “That’s What I Call Marketing” podcast and ex global director of marketing with Indeed.com. In addition, Mark Kelly, founder of AI Ireland, one of the country’s leading authorities on artificial intelligence, will deliver a keynote address about AI and how it will impact the world of marketing communications. This will be followed by a fireside chat that will include Celene Craig, broadcast commissioner, Coimisiún na Meán, David Lenny, head of innovation, Dentsu International and Mary Rose Lyons, digital marketing consultant & generative AI trainer for marketers.

The 2023 Gold winning case studies that will be showcasing their entries are as follows:

Best Media Campaign- Launch

Mindshare

Brennan’s Bread

“Today’s Bread Forever”

Best Use of Audio

dentsu & audioXi/Media Central

Unicef

“Shake Your Phone to Help Ukraine

Best Sustainability Initiative

PHD Media

Volkswagen

“Driving Sustainability with the Humble Pencil

Grand Prix Winner (inc Best Use of Sponsorship and Best Collaboration between Agency and Media Owner)

Spark Foundry

Whoop

Tickets for the event have gone on sale and cost €50 per person (+ booking fee). An early bird discount of 20% is available until close of business on Monday October 2nd. (Use code: SHOWEB)

To purchase a ticket click HERE