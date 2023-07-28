Read the IMJ Agency Issue 2023 FREE Online

The IMJ Agency Issue 2023 is now available to read free online.

The Cover Story this year features an interview with advertising industry stalwarts Neal Davies and Sinead Lee of BBDO Dublin who talk about the agency’s people first strategy, how the agency has evolved in recent years and how it’s future proofing itself for the next 10 years.

Fresh from its recent acquisition by Forsman & Bodenfors, the founder and CEO of In the Company of Huskies (now F&B Huskies), Jonathan Forrest writes about “the power of the collective” while Colin Hart of The Public House wonders why Irish brands don’t always use Irish agencies. Elsewhere, James Dunne proclaims that “the agency is dead (but long live the agency) while Ger Roe talks about those sustainability awards (and rewards) for Heineken. In addition, Eamon Fitzpatrick talks about life on the agency-side as he plans to grow the Dublin and Cork-based iZest Marketing.

The Agency Issue also has contributions from a wide range of industry bosses and experts including Aidan Greene (Core), Jimi McGrath (Droga5), Abi Moran (Folk Wunderman Thompson), Charley Stoney (IAPI), Mark McCann (Oliver), Jonny Davis (Allied Global Marketing), Sinead Boyle (Bloom) Pat Stephenson (Boys+Girls), Sandra Alvarez (Spark Foundry), Roisin Keown (The Brill Building), Dylan Cotter (Acne) plus many more.

In a note from our editor & publisher John McGee, he says that from now on, IMJ will be published bi-monthly/six times a year as the company plans to double down on its digital offering with the launch of a number of new digital products over the coming months.

Stay tuned!

