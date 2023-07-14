Wolfgang Wins Best Large Agency Award at World Search Awards

The Dublin-based digital agency Wolfgang Digital was the big winner at the Global Search Awards which were held in Paris this week.

The agency picked up a total of seven awards, including Best Large PPC Agency on the night.

It was also a good night for Dentsu Ireland which picked up two awards on the night.

But it was Wolfgang Digital who had the biggest haul of the night winning Best Use of Search in E-Commerce (PPC), Best Use of Search in B2B (SEO), Best Low Budget Campaign (SEO), Best Use of Content Marketing, Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign and Best European SEO Campaign before being announced as the Best Global Large PPC Agency. The awards were for work with clients The Night Sky, Bannon Jewellers and Zurich.

The Global Search Awards celebrate the very best in PPC, SEO and Content Marketing from across the globe. A judging panel of industry leaders and experts follow a two-stage process to acknowledge and reward the best work in the industry.

‘When we won Best Large PPC Agency at the European Search Awards earlier in the year it was hard to imagine it could be surpassed,” says Ed Murphy, Wolfgang’s head of PPC.

“I’m delighted for the team, especially the new management team who’ve worked tirelessly to overcome a challenging Covid period and keep us focused on doing our best for our clients, our people and the greater good. To get this recognition as a group is an amazing feeling. We’ll enjoy the celebrations.”

The full list of the Global Search Awards 2023 winners is available HERE.