Publicis Dublin Bags Laya Healthcare Account

Publicis Dublin has picked up the creative account for the health insurer Laya Healthcare following a three-way competitive pitch.

The account is a big win for the agency which previously worked with rival health insurer Vhi for over 10 years. In September 2022, however, Vhi moved the account to Droga5.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Laya team on all their ambitious plans. The healthcare sector is dynamic and evolving and we are looking forward to helping the Laya Healthcare brand continue to grow,” says Geraldine Jones, managing director of Publicis Dublin.

“Healthcare brand creativity is in a very exciting place. There are incredible ideas being produced locally and internationally in the space, and we can’t wait to start working with the Laya team to see how far we can go together,” adds Ronan Nulty, executive creative director.

The marketing and advertising pitch c consultancy Pt.78 handled the pitch. It is understood that the other agencies that made the shortlist include Boys+Girls and the incumbent TBWA\Dublin.