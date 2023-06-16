Out \ Look: Local advertising forms a ‘tangible connection with consumers’

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Local advertising forms a ‘tangible connection with consumers’

7 out of 10 Dubliners agree that local, contextual advertising helps the advertising brand form a tangible connection with its consumer.

The statistic comes from our latest wave of our Media Impact Study, conducted on our behalf by Ipsos Ireland among 300 residents of the capital aged 16-54, exploring the impact and effect contextual, ‘hyperlocal’ Outdoor campaigns.

Irish Life’s Dynamic Digital OOH campaign used location data to display contextual messaging to consumers in Donnybrook.

The study also showed that over 60% of respondents agree such advertising creates a positive impression of the brand for them, increasing the strength of the connection between brand and consumer as well as building trust in the medium. This rises to 65% of females and 70% of 25–34-year-olds.

In terms of creating a positive impression of the brand, 61% of people agreed this form of advertising fosters a more positive brand image, rising to 65% of females. Meanwhile 54% agree it demonstrates a brand both values and understands a community.

Similar stats were observed when it comes to encouraging brand support. 53% agreed local copy made them more likely to support the brand. Perhaps the most significant finding is its power to help a brand form a tangible connection with its consumers, with 69% of respondents agreeing with this statement.

Outdoor is a medium well-suited and capable for contextual messaging. Dynamic capabilities to update Digital Out of Home panels in real time via Liveposter allow for hyper-contextual creative, while MAPS – our inventory and audience visualisation tool platform – can assist with strategic placement on high-impact poster and digital sites.

Heinz Beanz ran location-specific contextual executions, including ’As Irish as Barack Obama Plaza’ in Roscrea, Co Tipperary

Key findings from the Moments of Truth study showed consumer brain response is 18% higher when viewing relevant content in digital Out of Home campaigns, which in turn leads to a 17% increase in consumers’ spontaneous advertising recall. These findings underscore this research, highlighting the power of local, contextual copy in creating memorable, positive impressions of brands and fostering a sense of community connection. Brands looking to display hyperlocal copy should take note: local really is more.

Cadbury Heroes ‘does the talking’ for Father’s Day

Cadbury Heroes is looking to ‘Do The Talking’ for the buyer who doesn’t quite know what to get for the aul’ fella this Father’s Day. Planned by Spark Foundry and PML, running across iVisions, SuperValu Screens, Tesco Live, Adshel Live Retail, and Digitowers, the confectionery brand has you covered when it’s “Dad’s turn to be the spoilt one”.

The last few months have offered opportunities for brands to leverage Out of Home as an event-based marketing channel. Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter Outdoor activity have shown brands are acutely aware of OOH as a location medium and its capacity to be hyper-relevant to events happening across the physical and virtual landscape.

As part of our Media Impact Study results, key occasions were noted to be crucial opportunities for brands to influence the buying decisions of consumers. As Father’s Day closes in this weekend, we can see brands like Cadbury are once again tapping into the opportunities available to them to generate physical and mental availability for their audiences.

CITROËN DRIVES BLOOM TO THE CITY

The future is electric…

Citroën recently showcased a special build on Dublin’s Usher’s Quay, marking its now award-winning ‘Power of One’ show garden at Bord Bia Bloom festival. The innovative OOH installation was constructed to drive engagement for the festival, spark intrigue, and promote Citroën’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it,” shares Trevor Hunt, Head of Marketing for Citroën in Ireland, “Citroën has always dared to do things differently and now we’ve applied this thinking to respond to the greatest challenge of our times. We have made a stand that ‘enough is enough’, both metaphorically speaking in that we all have to change, but also reconsider what is enough for our needs.

Planned by PML and EssenceMediacom, the mini replica of the ‘Power of One’ show garden was a bold illustration of Citroën’s philosophy: individual choices, including the selection of an environmentally-friendly vehicle, can significantly contribute to environmental preservation.

“Our ‘Citroën Power of One’ show garden at Bord Bia Bloom is an alternative urban front garden that demonstrates the ‘Power of One’ -how one garden and better choice of car has the power to tackle the effects of pollution and positively contribute to the environment”, continues Hunt, “Featuring the iconic Citroën Ami, we wanted to tell our story and announce our ambition, and a show garden at Bord Bia Bloom was the perfect way to do this.”

Our Special Effects study underlines the significant impact of special builds on brand perception, noticeability, and activation. Citroën’s special build at Usher’s Quay proved to be a frontline statement in their campaign for environmental messaging in an unmissable way in Dublin.

“We worked closely with PML to drive engagement and intrigue pre-event, so took our garden and the Ami ‘on-tour’ via this OOH special on Ushers Island”, tells Hunt, “Featuring real planting, the result bore an uncanny resemblance to the actual garden views, and after being awarded ‘Best in Category’, ‘Designers Choice’ and a Gold medal for our garden we are glad we did!”

The ‘Power of One’ concept extends to Citroën’s commitment to sustainable car manufacturing. Their recently launched Citroën E-C4 X is constructed using a substantial amount of recycled components and is produced using sustainable energy, setting an example for the industry.

“The less you weigh, the less you consume, the less you consume the further you go,” explains Hunt, “Through last years ‘Citroën Oli’ concept car, Citroën demonstrated how use of lightweight innovative materials can reverse the trend for heavier more resource intensive electric cars, and this is going to be our guiding light for future models, making electrification more affordable and accessible to all. The newly launched Citroën E-C4 X for example, contains 135Kg of recycled materials and is produced using 30% solar power.”

