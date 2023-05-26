Irish Agencies Triumph in Europe as Wolfgang Digital Wins Best Large Agency Award

The Dublin-based digital agency Wolfgang Digital cleaned up at the European Search Awards in Lisbon winning five awards, including Best Large PPC Agency.

It was also a very good night for other Irish agencies including Core Performance, Starcom, Zenith, GroupM Ireland, dentsu Ireland and Legacy Communications.

But it was Wolfgang which took home the biggest haul of awards on the night with its other four top awards coming in the Best Integrated Campaign, Best Use of Search, Best Low Budget and Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign categories. The awards were for its work with Zurich Ireland, Bannon Jewellers, Innopharma Education, The Night Sky & Intersport Elverys.

“We’re particularly proud of our best agency win and I’m over the moon for our PPC team. So much has changed in PPC over the last few years and our team has been fantastic at adapting, innovating and staying at the cutting edge as they strive to continue to deliver extraordinary growth for our clients,” says Wolfgang’s head of PPC, Ed Murphy.

Elsewhere, GroupM Ireland and AIG Ireland won in the Best Use of Search (Finance, SEO, Small) category while the winner in the Best Use of Search (Gaming/Small) category was Starcom and Core Performance for their work with the National Lottery.

Fellow Core agency Zenith, meanwhile, also won in the Best Use of Search Finance (PPC/Small) category for its work with the Irish League of Credit Unions.

In the Best Use of Search Health (Small|) Dentsu Ireland and Allianz Partners triumphed while the winner in the Best Local Campaign SEO (large) category was Legacy Communications and Hidden Hearing.