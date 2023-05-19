RTÉ Partners with Baileys & PHD for Eurovision

With the annual Eurovision Song Contest taking place in Liverpool this year, RTÉ teamed up with PHD and Bailey’s to create a series of ads that ran during the ad breaks of the semi finals last week and the final last weekend.

RTÉ also partnered with the Bailey’s – the sponsor of RTÉ’s coverage- to create exclusive content on the RTÉ Player called “Eurovision Mixed” that features upcoming Irish artists performing their own take of Eurovision classics.

Around 371,300 viewers followed the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 live on RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1, which represents a viewing audience share of 38%. In addition, Eurovision content on the RTÉ Player was watched 132,000 times including 63,000 viewers for the Grand Final of the competition.

