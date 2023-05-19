Deadline Looms for Effie Awards Ireland 2023

There is now two weeks to go until the deadline for entry for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland 2023 with the final deadline set for Friday, June 2. IAPI has stressed that there will be no extensions to this deadline.

According to Katherine Ryan, Programme Director: “All entries must be submitted, paid and compliance checked in advance of the first-round judging which has been scheduled for early July so we will not be able to facilitate any extensions. Please submit your entries on time or early,” she says.

“ We would also advise you to look back at the 2021 Effie Awards Ireland Case Study Booklet for inspiration. This captures all the public information that the 2021 Effie Awards Ireland winners put together for their case entries and is a comprehensive body of work, demonstrating the very best of creative effectiveness within the Irish market. This guide will show you the standard required to win Gold, Silver, or Bronze in the 2023 Effies,” she adds.

To access the case studies publication click HERE