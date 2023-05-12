IAPI Announces First Round of Judges for Effie Awards Ireland

IAPI has announced details of its panel of judges for the first round of judging in this year’s Effie Awards Ireland.

The judging panel will once again be chaired by Damian Devaney, senior partner, TBV Global, who took on the role in 2021.

“Access to the Effies is an opportunity for Irish agencies to be part of a recognised global framework that champions effectiveness of creativity,” says Devaney.

“And at 50 years old, it is a tried and trusted methodology. More importantly, It’s an opportunity for agencies to clearly demonstrate the impact they, and the clients marketing departments, can have on an organisations performance. The framework seeks clarity of objective setting, powerful insight development, strategic clarity and effective execution. It’s about delivering results and I value the opportunity to serve as a jury chair and to support great Irish creativity,” he adds.

Devaney will be joined in Round 1 of the judging by 25 other judges from the marketing and advertising industry. They are as follows:

Andy Pierce, Group Strategy Director, Core

Chris Cashen, Managing Partner – Strategy, Mindshare

Claire Butterly, Chief Operating Officer, Omnicom Media Group – Ireland

Conor Byrne, Senior Director of Marketing, Indeed

Dael Wood, Strategic Consulting Director, dentsu

Damian Hanley, Creative Director, In the Company of Huskies

Darius Pasalar, Head of Planning, Droga5 Dublin

David Cullen, CEO, Opinions

Eimear Fitzmaurice, Head of Planning, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Elena Stoyanova, Marketing Director, PepsiCo

Franc Cheetham, Creative Lead, Sustainability Specialist, Google

George Rivers, Head of Campaigns & Creative Excellence , Tesco UK

Hilary Quinn, Marketing Director Ireland, Diageo

Joanne Booth, Strategy Consultant, Jo Booth Associates

Kārlis Zembergs, CEO Estonia & Latvia, Omnicom Media Group

Kay McCarthy, CEO & Founder, MCCP

Kris Clarkin, Creative Director, Boys+Girls

Luke Reaper, Managing Director, B&A

Meabh Clohosey, Brand and Marketing Director, Aer Lingus

Natalia Zalecka, Brand Director, Modivo

Nicky Doran, Brand and Marketing Strategy Consultant

Nuala Kroondijk, Head of Marketing Engagement, AIB

Orla Ryan, Marketing Effectiveness Manager, ESB

Richie Taaffe, Head of Marketing Communications, Three Ireland

Stas Ivnitskiy, Marketing Strategy Lead, Zalando

According to Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI:“This year to recognise the expertise now built up in the Irish market on Effies, we have included more Irish agency and brand professionals in Round 1 judging. This is a wonderful chance to raise the standards even further within Ireland as our local jury members will subsequently be invited to judge at an international level. The Effie Awards Ireland Round 2 jury which we will announce later in the summer will include more international guests who will be making the final awarding decision on the shortlisted entries following Round 1.”

The second deadlie for entries is today, Friday May 12 and the final deadline is Friday June 2.

For more information and to download an Entry Kit click here https://www.effie.org/Ireland.