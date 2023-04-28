Wolfgang Wins Best Large Agency Award at Global Social Media Awards

Wolfgang Digital picked up the Best Large Agency award at the Global Social Media Awards 2023.

The Dublin-based agency also won Best Integrated Campaign for its work with Irish company BodySlims, and received silver awards for three other categories.

The Global Social Media Awards celebrate excellence in social media marketing, recognising agencies and brands that deliver outstanding results through innovation and creativity

In addition to the Best Large Agency award, Wolfgang Digital earned silver awards for Best Use of TikTok with its campaign for sports retailer Elverys, Best Long-Term Strategic Use of Social Media for its work with BodySlims, and Best Direct Response Social Media Campaign for its campaign with HomeSecure.

According to Roisin Linnie, head of social, Wolfgang Digital: “Winning the Best Agency award at the Global Social Media Awards is an extraordinary achievement, and it’s a testament to the dedication, expertise, and innovation of our team. In 2022, we adapted to the new reality of the social media world, with limited data and channel fragmentation. Our focus on performance, channel diversification, and integration has been pivotal in delivering best-in-class social campaigns. I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside the brightest minds in social media marketing.”