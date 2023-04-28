People are spending more time out of home while also seeing more OOH.

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Increase in OOH Exposure Confirmed in latest TGI Survey

The release of the ROI TGI 2023 R1 data has verified that people are spending more time Out of Home while also seeing more OOH. The study confirms that OOH is especially good at reaching elusive young, urban, upmarket audiences.

Gen Z (born 1997 on) consume Outdoor Media for an average of nearly ten hours per week, which is more than all other forms of traditional broadcast media and over three times as long spent watching VOD or online videos.

64% of Irish adults recall seeing at least one form of OOH advertising in the past week, rising to 69% of Dubliners (Index 109), 75% of 16-24s (Index 117) and 67% of ABs (Index: 106). The combined strength of classic and digital formats in underlined with them coming in at 59% and 55% respectively.

In terms of who is most exposed to the media (the top OOH Quintile 20%).

22% Dubliners (Index 109)

31% 16-24s (Index 157)

24% ABs (Index 119)

Younger people spend more time travelling with 35% spending 9 hours or more going so per week (Index 145). This rises to 43% of 16-24 year old Dubliners (Index: 177).

In relation to the location and the type of ad noticed by those who have seen Outdoor advertising, 63% have seen some form in supermarkets in the past week (up 5%). 43% have seen poster or screen advertising in shopping centres / malls (up 3%). 41% have seen ads on Bus Shelters rising to 57% in Dublin while a third of OOH consumers in Dublin have seen ads on buses.

Driving Response

Nearly half of those who have seen an Outdoor ad have used their phone to learn more about the advertised product or service.

A third of 16-34s have used their mobile to make an actual purchase in response to an OOH ad. The research also shows that OOH not only prompts online action, it also drives footfall into physical outlets, with 26% of respondents having gone to a store to buy a product in response to an OOH ad.

Public Transport Usage Increases

A quarter of Irish adults use public transport at least once a week, up from 21% last year. This rises to 48% of 16-24s and 44% of Dubliners. More than a fifth of Dubliners avail of public transport five or more times each week.

Planet OOH: NIKE’s Dazzling 3D Billboard Takes Tokyo by Storm

In the bustling district of Shinjuku City, Tokyo, NIKE has unveiled an innovative and captivating anamorphic 3D billboard highlighting the brand’s latest Air Force 1 collection, merging the physical world with the digital realm using NFTs.

Running until May 8, the campaign is not only a celebration of the iconic shoe model but also a ground-breaking collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The collection boasts a range of colours and styles, as well as limited-edition versions designed by Murakami himself. As stated in NIKE’s press release, this campaign is all about “merging digital and physical worlds,” by pairing each physical sneaker with a digital equivalent.

The anamorphic billboard showcases the limited-edition sneakers in a dynamic display, cycling through various environments that highlight the shoe’s design before transforming into its NFT version. This futuristic Out of Home advertising campaign not only captivates the audience with its impressive visuals but also invites them to participate in the Forging event. A QR code opens and closes the loop, allowing passers-by to dive straight into the digital realm of the Air Force 1 collection without missing a beat.

Out of Home advertising continues to evolve and push the boundaries of what’s possible. In an age of increasing digitisation, advertisers must stay ahead of the curve and embrace innovative approaches to maintain the attention of their audience. NIKE’s anamorphic 3D billboard is a testament to the potential of Out of Home advertising to create memorable, engaging, and interactive experiences for consumers, paving the way for more ground-breaking campaigns in the future.