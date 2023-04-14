Limited Availability of Tickets for Media Awards 2023 on April 27

Tickets for the Media Awards 2023 in the RDS are selling out with limited availability following a large number of entries this year. According to the organisers the remaining tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.
Table and ticket bookings can be purchased HERE
The gala black-tie awards will take place in the Industries Hall of the RDS on Thursday, April 27th.
The second round of judging- which involves live presentations to the judges – kicks off next Thursday April 20th and will run on Friday April 21st and Monday April 24th. The shortlist is available HERE
With the countdown to the awards well underway, the organisers have also completed the full line-up of sponsors and event partners for Media Awards 2023. They are as follows:
Platinum Partners
DMG Media
Channel Factory
RTÉ Media Sales
Gold Partners
Dublin Airport Media Sales
SKY Media
Silver Partners
Media Central
Mediahuis Ireland
Talon in Ireland
Prosperity
TAM Ireland
NewsBrands Ireland
Radiocentre Ireland