Limited Availability of Tickets for Media Awards 2023 on April 27

Tickets for the Media Awards 2023 in the RDS are selling out with limited availability following a large number of entries this year. According to the organisers the remaining tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

The gala black-tie awards will take place in the Industries Hall of the RDS on Thursday, April 27th.

The second round of judging- which involves live presentations to the judges – kicks off next Thursday April 20th and will run on Friday April 21st and Monday April 24th. The shortlist is available HERE

With the countdown to the awards well underway, the organisers have also completed the full line-up of sponsors and event partners for Media Awards 2023. They are as follows:

Platinum Partners

DMG Media

Channel Factory

RTÉ Media Sales

Gold Partners

Dublin Airport Media Sales

SKY Media

Silver Partners

Media Central

Mediahuis Ireland

Talon in Ireland

Prosperity

TAM Ireland

NewsBrands Ireland

Radiocentre Ireland