Virgin Media Television Promotes Tara Moran and Sarah Murphy to Key Roles

Following an internal reorganisation of roles within Virgin Media Television (VMTV), Tara Moran has been appointed as head of sales with the broadcaster while Sarah Murphy has been appointed as its new head of strategy, insights and trading.

Moran has worked in VMTV for the past three and a half years as head of client solutions. Prior to this she was head of partnerships and digital innovation. She joined VMTV from Maximum Media, where she held the position of head of brand partnerships.

In her new role Moran will have responsibility in leading the development and creation of new advertising solutions for VMTV as well as enhancing relationships with key advertising clients and agencies.

Moran is a graduate of the UCD Michael Smurfit Business School where she earned a masters in marketing and she also has a Bachelor of Commerce International (Spanish) from NUI Galway. She was twice named in in the Business Post’s Top 30 under 30 in its Irish tech list.

For her part, Sarah Murphy has been working with VMTV for two years as investment lead. In her new role she will focus on creating and developing Virgin Media Television’s strategic vision and trading strategy going forward while also working closely with key partners on negotiating annual deals.

Prior to joining VMTV, she worked in various roles across advertising agency Dentsu Aegis Network, most recently as group trading director. She has also worked in the advertising industry for over 20 years and has sat on a number of TAM Ireland and other industry committee’s over the years. She holds a post graduate degree in Advertising and an Arts degree from University College Dublin.