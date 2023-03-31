RED C Beefs Up Management Team With New Appointments

RED C has made a number of key appointments to its group management team.

Ciara Reilly has taken over lead responsibility for business development and marketing within REC C. With over 16 years’ experience in market research across a wealth of industries including retail, gaming, finance and FMCG. She holds an MSc in Marketing from Smurfit Business School and a BSc Marketing from Dublin Institute of Technology and has particular expertise in a number of areas including marketing effectiveness, brand building and customer experience research solutions. She has also worked closely with members across the WIN International network and is also treasurer of the Marketing Society.

Bryan Cox, meanwhile, will take lead responsibility for products and services in RED C. Cox has over 23 years’ experience in the market research industry,including stints at Lansdowne Market Research and AC Neilsen. As a dualist, with a passion for strategic planning he is close to all aspects of research discovery, process, insight generation and storytelling. Cox works across the business to help improve our product offering and services, liasing with industry partners and has recently been intrumental in developing the RED C Direct platform launched in the last month, initially allowing agile access to RED C high quality ad testing services, with more services planned.

They will join the already strong Group Management Team members including Richard Colwell, Group CEO, Sinead Mooney, MD Ireland, Richard Barton, Joint MD UK, Charlotte Butterworth, Joint MD UK, Conor Murphy, Director, Ireland, and Michelle Lowry, Operations Director.