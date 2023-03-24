Media Awards 2023: Live Chat Support for Entrants Now Operational

With entries for the Media Awards 2023 set to close next Monday March 27 at 11.59pm, the organisers of the Awards have set up both Live Chat and WhatsApp support for entrants over the weekend.

The LiveChat support is currently operational on the website www.mediaawards.ie and will be operational throughout the weekend between 10am up until 8pm. On Monday, March 27 it will be operational up until 11.59pm.

Meanwhile What’sApp support is also available over the weekend between 10am and 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, March 27 it will be operational until 11.59pm.

Due to the expected volume of entries and the tight deadlines that have been set for judging, no further extensions to the entry deadline will be granted, according to the organisers and 11.59pm on Monday is the final deadline. Entries received after this time will not be accepted.

Judging is scheduled to take place between April 19-21 with the winners announced the following week at the award ceremony which will once again take place in the RDS on April 27, 2023.

Entry kits for this year’s Awards are available HERE

Further news regarding additional judges, ticket sales and the event itself will be published over the coming weeks.