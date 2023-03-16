Media Awards 2023 Entry Deadline Extended to March 27

The organisers of the Media Awards 2023 have extended the entry deadline to Monday March 27th following a number of requests for additional time due to the short week leading up to the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend.

Due to the expected volume of entries and the tight deadlines that have been set for judging, no further extensions to the entry deadline will be granted, according to the organisers. Judging is scheduled to take place between April 19-21 with the winners announced the following week at the award ceremony which will once again take place in the RDS on April 27, 2023.

A panel of 61 expert judges drawn from the marketing, advertising and media industries has been assembled to oversee this year’s judging. Some of the latest additions to the judging panel include Verica Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer, Channel 4; Anastasia Mariussen, EMEA head of small business engagement, TikTok; Caroline DeCourcy, insights director, Talon Ireland; Linda Sheehan, head of consumer marketing, Tirlán, Jill McGrath, CEO of TAM Ireland; Avril Gallagher, marketing and communications consultant and Deirdre Macklin, head of marketing, brand and customer communications, Ryannair.

Last year, 620 people attended the Media Awards 2022 in the RDS, the first in-person event since 2019. Last year’s winners included PHD, which won Media Agency of the Year, Omnicom, which won Network of the Year and Rollercoaster.ie which scooped Media Brand of the Year.

For more information on The Media Awards 2023 visit www.mediaawards.ie