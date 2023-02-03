Sky’s Challenge Makes its Debut on Saorview

The Sky-owned channel Challenge has made its debut on the Saorview platform.

The addition of Challenge to Saorview’s line-up follows that of Sky News to the platform in late 2021. It will now sit alongside the likes of RTÉ One, RTÉ2, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Three, Virgin Media Four, TG4, RTÉjr, RTÉ One +1, RTÉ2 +1, RTÉ News and Oireachtas TV.

According to Nielsen figures, 37% of all Irish TV households have Saorview, with 12% of homes using Saorview as their only TV service.

“Challenge offers classic cult shows, world famous quiz formats and innovative new gameshows all in one place and will now provide advertisers with a bigger audience. The carriage extension of Challenge to Saorview is great news for Irish viewers and advertisers alike,” says Malcolm Murry, director of Sky Media Ireland.

Jim Higgins of Saorview added “We are delighted to welcome Challenge to the growing line-up of great TV channels on Saorview, Ireland’s free-to-air TV platform received with an aerial,” adds Jim Higgins, director of Saorview.