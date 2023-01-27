Droga5 Rolls Out New Brand Platform & Campaign for Aer Lingus

Droga5 Dublin has created a new brand platform and campaign for Aer Lingus.

Called “You’re Very Welcome,” the new positioning aims to highlight Aer Lingus is a “human-centric, modern airline that embodies Irish values”. It’s the first brand campaign from the airline in over seven years.

The new creative platform will feature a TV ad which will be complemented by a comprehensive campaign that will roll out across TV, digital, and social in addition to the brand’s owned channels and sponsorship platforms. The platform will also be rolled out to other markets, including the UK and the US, throughout 2023. Media planning is being handled by the media agency OMD across all markets.

“This is the start of our new story. Aer Lingus is an iconic Irish brand, and our ambition is to reach new markets in 2023 through the modernisation of our brand and digital platforms. We believe that Aer Lingus can be differentiated from other airlines due to our determination to put people first, showcasing Irish values both at home and abroad,” says Susanne Carberry, chief customer officer, Aer Lingus.

“The personalised care our team is known for, particularly on board, is central to our new brand platform and comes to life in this new ad campaign. Our new brand values will allow us to continue to highlight more human stories of our highly valued customers across all markets globally,” she says.

“We’ve been working with Aer Lingus for over 6 years, and this is one of the most exciting projects we’ve undertaken together,” says Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Droga5 Dublin.

“This new brand platform is a real opportunity to double-down on what makes Aer Lingus different to every other airline in the world; they’re simply a more human airline. They see their passengers as people, and use instincts and intuition when it comes to caring for them. That’s why when it came to launching the platform, we wanted to tell a story that showed that one-of-a-kind care. It feels uniquely Irish, progressive and utterly, utterly empathetic – all the things that we look for when we fly,” she adds.

