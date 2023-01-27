APMC Star Awards Now Open for Entry

The APMC’s Star Awards are now open for entry. The awards, which are now in their 29th year reward outstanding marketing within the experiential, brand activation and promotional marketing industry in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Monday, February 27. Qualifying winners from the Star Awards will be eligible to enter the IMPACT Awards in Europe.

The awards provide the opportunity for campaigns to be compared and judged by a panel of experts as well as offering a platform to spotlight the best-in-class work of the year. This year Ian McColl, MD of therefour; Sharon Yourell-Lawlor, MD of TPD Consulting; Aisling Wilde, Frontline Country Lead at Coca-Cola and Ondřej Gottwald, Managing Partner, garp integrated* in the Czech Republic will preside over the judging process.

Entry is open to both members and non-members of the APMC and the eligibility window for 2022 allows work that was implemented in Ireland between January 1 2022 and December 31 2022 to be considered.

According to chair of the board of APMC, Anna McDonald of Pluto says: We’re delighted to be able to launch the Star Awards again and allow a platform for members and agencies to demonstrate their ingenuity and creative excellence. We continue to strive to remain relevant and inclusive for all members in an ever-diversifying audience as we look forward to a brighter and more positive year ahead”.

Neil Devlin of Mixtape Marketing and APMC board member adds: “2023 sees the APMC launch a new online entry platform, which will ensure that entry to the Star Awards is straight-forward and convenient.”

The 2023 Star Awards are sponsored by IMJ/Adworld, Element London, Extreme Structures, Hayes Solicitors, Return2Sender, basketcase.ie, Horizon Digital Print and IMJ.

Details of award ceremony will be published at a later date.

For more information on the APMC Star Awards visit www.apmc.ie/awards