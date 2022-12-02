Double Delight for Boys+Girls and The Brill Building at Best of Europe Effie Awards

Boys+Girls, The Brill Building, Core and PHD were all winners at the Best of Europe Effie Awards which were held this week.

Boys+Girls picked up a Gold alongside Core in the B2B category for Three Ireland and “The Connected Island” campaign. Meanwhile in the Sustained Success category, it picked up the Silver award with PHD for for Škoda Ireland and “The Power of One Little Word” campaign.

For its part The Brill Building made it a double, picking up Silver awards in the Positive Change category for “The Shop that Never Was” campaign for Breakthrough Cancer Research. It also picked up another Silver for the same campaign in the Small Budget category.

Entries for the Best of Europe Effies are limited to National Gold Winning Campaigns so are amongst the hardest to win.

“ We’re very thankful to our fantastic clients at Three Ireland and Škoda Ireland for going on this journey to prove that Irish creative work can cut it at the very top table internationally. This is work that has demonstrated proper commercial and brand growth to both of their businesses. We work so hard to ensure that Great Work Works. For these campaigns to be seen and recognised as the best in all of Europe is terrifically rewarding,” says Margaret Gilsenan, Executive Strategy Director at Boys + Girls.

A total of 56 trophies were awarded to 41 agencies from 20 countries across Europe in the Best of Europe Effie Awards. Ogilvy was awarded the Agency of the Year title, winning three Golds, three Silvers and a Bronze trophy for its work with Mondelez, Heineken and NRJ & Pink Ribbon Belgium.

The prestigious Grand Effie for outstanding work was presented to Grey London for its “Meet Frank: How a Zombie got gamers to fall in love with Pringles” campaign for Kellogg’s EMEA.