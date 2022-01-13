Business Plus Joins DMG’s Stable of Irish Media Brands

Business Plus, Ireland’s top-selling business magazine and website is now part of DMG Media Group after the latter received approval from the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Helen Martin- who has the final say on media mergers- to acquire the Dublin-based B2B publisher.

Details of the proposed acquisition emerged late last year and in October, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approved the deal.

The deal means Business Plus magazine and BizPlus.ie are now part of a growing stable of media brands that includes Extra.ie, Mail Online, EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie, OneFabDay, Geek Ireland, the Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Mail on Sunday.

Established in 1997 by Nick Mulcahy and Siobhán O’Connell, Business Plus has developed a strong brand, voice and reputation within the Irish business community and is renowned for its specialist reports on professional services.

Nick Mulcahy, publisher and editor, and Siobhán O’Connell, marketing director, will continue to lead Business Plus print and digital publications under the new ownership.

“It’s a tremendous tribute to the strength of the Business Plus brand that the company has been wholly acquired by DMG Media Ireland, which is part of one of the largest media organisations in the world,” says Mulcahy.

“DMG Media is the perfect fit for Business Plus. With their other online assets, DMG have shown that they are experts in the digital arena. We will now be in a position to extend the reach of our specialised award-winning content to a global audience with financial interests in the Irish market both in print and digitally,” he says.

According to Siobhán O’Connell: “Joining DMG Media is a very exciting development in the journey of Business Plus. As well as the digital opportunity, DMG is also enthusiastic about the printed magazine. The future of Business Plus magazine and Businessplus.ie is in great hands, and we’re looking forward to creating a fresher look and reaching a wider audience as part of the DMG network.”

“We are delighted to welcome Business Plus into the DMG Media Group,” says Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland.

“The addition of Ireland’s premier business magazine to our portfolio means that we can extend our audience reach from the consumer to the important business sector. Business Plus is an iconic brand which has been professionally managed by its founders Nick and Siobhan for 24 years. We are committed to supporting the talented team and their plans for the future as they bring to us great insight and deep understanding of their audience which they have amassed over the years.”