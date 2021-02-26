IPG Mediabrands Promotes Gary Colton to Audience Director for EMEA Markets

IPG Mediabrands has announced the promotion of Gary Colton to the new role of audience director, EMEA.

Based in Dublin and supported by teams in Ireland and the UK, his key focus will remain with IPG Mediabrands Dublin while also working with key markets in the strategically important EMEA region. He will report to Eamon Fitzpatrick managing director, IPG Mediabrands Ireland and Claire Spencer, Audiences & Insights, EMEA managing partner, UM London.

Colton was previously insights & analytics manage for IPG Mediabrands in Dublin and in his new role he will be delivering audience strategies to UM’s regional clients. IPG Mediabrands EMEA clients include Spotify, Just Eat, AMEX and J&J.

According to Eamon Fitzpatrick managing director, Mediabrands Ireland: “I’m delighted that Gary’s expertise has been recognised with his promotion to such a key role for our business. His talent for analysing and interpreting data into commercially astute insights that guided clients so expertly over the past turbulent twelve months of the pandemic has been best in market. I’m looking forward to seeing that skill help us to further develop the Ireland market while also growing the importance and significant of Audience in the EMEA region.”

“Understanding the dynamics of how and audience thinks, behaves and buys has always been fascinating to me. As Audience Director, EMEA, I will be demonstrating why that matters and how it benefits our clients and the business locally in Ireland and internationally,” adds Colton.