IAPI Reports Big Turnout for its ‘ How to Win an Effie Award’ Event

IAPI Reports Big Turnout for its ‘ How to Win an Effie...

Over 300 people from the world of advertising and marketing tuned into IAPI’s “How to Win an Effie” event which was hosted earlier this week as part of a relaunch of the Effie Ireland Awards which will take place on September 23rd.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the inaugural Effie Ireland awards were cancelled last year.

Attendees on the were offered tips and hints on how to arrest the attention of the jury when they’re reading over entries and all the speakers had previous experience in judging Euro Effies and are also on the 2021 Effie Ireland jury. The speakers included Damian Devaney, Senior Partner with TBVGlobal, and is Chair of the Effie Ireland Jury; Nichola Mullen, Fundraising Director, Society of St. Vincent de Paul; Nicky Doran, Brand and Marketing Strategy Director, Davy; Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO, Dublin; Margaret Gilsenan, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder, Boys+Girls. Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI hosted the event alongside Kathryn Ryan, Effie Programme Manager, IAPI.

According to Shenda Loughnane, President IAPI and Group MD, Dentsu Aegis, who opened the event, “The Effies are part of IAPI’s strategy to position Ireland on the global stage as a centre of commercial creativity and communications. I would encourage all of you to enter Effies and to showcase your incredible work over the past few years as these awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in our industry. Over 50 years old, Effie Awards celebrate brilliant creativity, strategic planning and media thinking and of course, have set the global benchmark for great advertising effectiveness.”

The event was recorded and to view it click HERE

The key dates for the Effie Awards Ireland 2021 Programme are as follows:

1st March – Effie Awards Ireland open for entries

23rd April – 1st Entry Deadline

21st May – 2nd Entry Deadline

18th June – 3rd Entry Deadline

Early July – 1st Round Judging

Early Aug – 2nd Round Judging

23rd September – Effie Awards Ireland Gala

Effie Awards Ireland are supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter and the relaunch event was produced by Verve.