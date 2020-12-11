Irish Adspend Forecast to Rise by 8% in 2021 According to MAGNA

Following a difficult 2020, advertising spend across all media formats is forecast to rise by 8% next year to €1.3bn, according to the IPG-owned MAGNA.

Digital, OOH and TV, in particular, are expected to register the biggest increases in investment, according to MAGNA in its latest report which monitors 16 markets in Europe including, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

“Digital media was relatively immune, with ad sales stable at €770m (or 63% of total advertising revenues), growth of +3% over 2019. Video and social were the most resilient formats, both increasing by +8% to reach a combined total of 360 million euros, around 45% of total digital ad sales. Search was stable (+2%). We expect digital spend to accelerate in 2021, growing +11% to reach €860m,” the report notes.

TV advertising is expected to rise by 5% in 2021, according to MAGNA.

“Television ad sales saw substantial declines in the first half (-20% overall, up to -40% in the second quarter alone), with many major advertisers cancelling or deferring their budgets,” it notes.

“The lack of major sporting events—including the UEFA tournament and the Olympics, which have both been pushed to 2021—also serve as an inhibitor. For the full year, net television ad sales eroded -18%, dropping from €210m in 2019 to €170m. In 2021 television ad sales are forecast to grow by +5%, supported by the broader economic recovery (real GDP: +4.9%) and the return of sporting events, particularly the UEFA European Championship. Pricing is also expected to recover, with CPM inflation of +12% for a 30’ primetime free TV spot and +14% for pay TV.”

While OOH suffered in 2020 due to various lockdowns and travel restrictions, Out-of-home media suffered the most significant declines in the first half, with static OOH revenues down -30%. With the second lockdown leading to a dramatic reduction in mobility this fall (transit: -70%, walking -60%, driving -50%, according to Apple Mobility trends), OOH formats have not had much chance to recover. In Ireland, unlike many other Western European countries, walking and transit mobility remained generally below the baseline throughout the summer, despite the easing of Covid restrictions. For the full year, OOH ad revenues were down -35%.

Print (-32%) and radio (-19%) advertising sales are also down significantly. Data from RTÉ shows that the number of people listening to radio news shows has increased substantially during the pandemic. Morning Ireland, for example, is now the top radio program in Ireland with nearly half a million people tuning in every morning, a year-over-year increase of over 60,000. Despite the surge in listenership, demand remained weak from key categories like auto, retail and finance.

Digital media was relatively immune, with ad sales stable at 770 million euros ($870 million; 63% of total advertising revenues), growth of +3% over 2019. Video and social were the most resilient formats, both increasing by +8% to reach a combined total of 360 million euros, around 45% of total digital ad sales. Search was stable (+2%). We expect digital spend to accelerate in 2021, growing +11% to reach 860 million EUR ($960 million).

All media formats are expected to see some growth in 2021, with total ad sales rising +8.4% to 1.3 billion EUR ($1.5 billion). Digital (+11%), out of home (+8%), and television (+5%) will see the strongest growth. Over the long term, however, we expect to see most linear formats return to their pattern of long-term decline. Linear ad sales are not expected to return to 2019 levels within the next five years, though digital will continue to see strong growth of around +8% to +10% per year.

MAGNA monitors 16 markets in Western Europe: Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

WESTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW

KEY FINDINGS

The Western Europe advertising market eroded by -6.3% in 2020 as the COVID outbreak causes the deepest recession ever (GDP -8.3% across the Euro area).

Linear advertising revenues decreased by -18% to $45 billion, following an erosion of 2% to -3% per year in the previous three years. TV ad sales declined by -13%, print by -19%, radio by -15%, OOH by -32% and cinema by -68%. More/…….

Digital media ad sales were resilient (+4%) as the strength of social media and digital video (low double-digit growth) mitigated more moderate search growth (+3%) and static banner ad declines (-8%)

In 2021, assuming a robust economic recovery (GDP + 5% to +6%), ad spend will recover by +9.1% (linear +7%, digital +11%), helped by major cyclical sports events (summer Olympics, UEFA “Euro 21” continental Football tournament)

Every ad market in the region shrank in 2020, with the deepest declines expected in the South of Europe (Portugal -13%, Italy -10%, Spain -13%). Northern European markets suffered slightly softer declines: Germany -5%, UK -5%, Netherlands -2%, Norway -6%.

MAGNA monitors 16 markets in Western Europe: Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

THE GLOBAL MARKET

TEN KEY FINDINGS

According to MAGNA’s latest report, media owners’ linear advertising revenues decreased by an estimated -18% to $233 billion globally, amidst global economic recession, in line with MAGNA’s spring forecasts (-16%).

Digital advertising sales slowed down but continued to grow through the COVID crisis: +8% to reach $336 billion (58% of total advertising transactions).

Total global advertising revenues (linear + digital) shrank by $25 billion (-4.2%), down to $569 billion a milder decline than expected in June (-7.2%).

Travel, automotive and restaurants made the heaviest advertising budget cuts while CPG/FMCG, finance and technology remained stable overall.

Sixty-six of the 70 markets analyzed by MAGNA shrank this year. The world’s two largest markets, US (-1.3%) and China (+0.2%), were among the most resilient, while top ten markets declined between -4% and -8%.

The Latin America region suffered the most (-11.3%), followed by EMEA (-6.4%) and APAC (-4.9%).

Looking at 2021, COVID vaccination, economic recovery and delayed cyclical events will fuel a global rebound for marketing and advertising activity: +7.6% to $612 billion (linear: +3.5%, digital +10.4%, US +4.1%).

Despite economic recovery, global linear advertising spend will remain $42 billion smaller (15% smaller) than the pre-COVID level of 2019.

The US market resilience (-1.3% to $227 billion), despite one of the most severe COVID toll, was caused by the scale and organic growth of digital ad formats (+10%), while linear ad spend fell on par with global average (-16%).

Record levels of political advertising spending brought $6.1 billion in incremental advertising sales and generated two percentage points of extra market growth that benefitted local TV ($3.6 billion) and, for the first time, digital media ($1.5 billion).

Vincent Létang, EVP Global Market Intelligence at MAGNA, and author of the report, said: