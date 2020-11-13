Kinetic Create Innovative Campaign for Crumlin and Temple Street Hospital Fundraiser

A dynamic, real-time donation count has been launched to raise awareness of a new raffle fundraiser launched by fashion blogger Rosie Connolly in aid of the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Temple Street.

Connolly will be raffling a designer handbag, along with other prizes on her Instagram account and all funds raised through the raffle will go directly to the Children’s Health Foundation to support sick children in CHI at Temple Street and Crumlin. The donated advertising space and real-time count will be active for the duration of the fundraiser.

To increase visibility of the fundraising campaign Kinetic, the specialists in innovative Out of Home communications for brands, has teamed up with their DOOH partners, DOOH.com and Orb Screen to donate advertising space and offer creative capabilities. Using our dynamic content management system D: Four, funds raised will be displayed on the Orb Screen network across Dublin and progress will be monitored and updated in real time. The creative also includes a QR code where passers-by can scan and be directed straight to the competition details.

Aoife Hudson, Deputy Managing Director of Kinetic said: “The team at Kinetic are delighted to support the fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Temple Street, two truly worthy causes. As charities have missed out on many fundraising opportunities, it is important to show our support and raise awareness. On behalf of the team, I would like to thank our partners DOOH.com and Orb Screen for their help with creating dynamic files and for donating media space for this great cause.”

Neil McKenney, CCO, DOOH.com said: “It’s wonderful to be able to support such a worthwhile campaign at a time when charities are less able to fundraise in the traditional way. Adding dynamic capacity using Dfour to give real time updates on the money being given will hopefully help boost donations to this great cause. We are delighted to see Out Of Home being put to another innovative use during the pandemic and can’t wait to see the results.”

Antoinette Kelly, Head of Communities with Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin said: “We are thrilled and so grateful to have the fantastic support of our friends in Kinetic, DOOH.com and Orb Screen for creating this innovative and exciting new donation count to raise awareness about Rosie Connolly’s fantastic handbag raffle for 2020. We are immensely grateful to Rosie for once again supporting both CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street this year and raising vital funds that will go to work where they are needed for sick children. This dynamic, real-time donation count is a wonderful way to amplify the message of this fundraiser and let people all over Dublin know how they can get involved and support.”

Last year, a similar fundraiser run by Rosie Connolly raised over €250,000 for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Temple Street. To take part this year, visit her Instagram post HERE