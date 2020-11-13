Journalism Awards to be Streamed Over Two Nights

The winners of the 2020 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards will be unveiled in a two-part virtual event which will be held on November 17 and 18.

The event will be broadcast on www.journalismawards.ie from 7pm to 9pm each evening and will feature host Matt Cooper interviewing members of the Journalism Awards judging panel who will discuss the great journalism of the past year and announce the winners. The show will shine a light on the powerful and impactful journalism which was produced and give viewers an insight into the judging process.

The Journalism Awards feature a total of 24 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism. Entry to the Journalism Awards is open to any work published in print, website, online, mobile, video, or audio from any NewsBrands Ireland member title. Categories include Business, Politics, Crime, Investigations, Foreign Coverage, Sport, Showbiz, Podcast, Video, and News reporting. This year saw the addition of two new categories: ‘Magazine of the Year’ and ‘Best Covid-19 Journalism’.

This year’s shortlist can be viewed HERE

The overall winners are chosen by the independent judging panel, presided over by Chairman of the judging panel, Tim Vaughan.