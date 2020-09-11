The Public House launch new campaign for The Well Now Company

A new campaign for The Well Now Company has been launched this week on both press, social and digital. The online health and wellness site has seen a significant increase in traffic over the past number of months with people looking for help to achieve their wellness goals through health coaching, one-to-one coaching or group coaching.

The Well Now Company was founded by Suzanne Leyden in 2019 with a simple vision to empower people to achieve their health and wellness goals. Since starting they have helped many individuals and many corporations clients.

The creative approach highlights some of the more frustrating aspects of lockdown and puts a light hearted spin on them. The visual identity reinforces the wellness aspect with a fresh and colourful look and feel the supports the statements.

“We are pleased to have been able to support The Well Now Company with the amazing programmes they offer. Health and Wellbeing is conventionally approached in worthy fashion, we wanted to be honest about it all and give a sense of excitement to a very sensitive subject Our ads inject an element of wit and style to it all” says Colin Hart, Creative Director at The Public House.

The campaign from The Public House continues a successful year. The growing independent creative agency’s clients include Jameson and EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, FBD and Paddy Power. The strategic and creative agency is known for its level of edge, with a principle that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’.

CREDITS:

Client Name: Suzanne Leyden

Creative Director: Colin Hart

Copywriter: Jack Walsh, Colin Hart, Jarrod Banadyga

Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell