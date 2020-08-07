Initiative Launches Media and Creative Campaign for Hidden Hearing

Initiative, part of IPG Mediabrands Ireland, has launched a new national cross-platform campaign for Hidden Hearing, the country’s largest provider of hearing healthcare solutions which has over 80 clinics around the country.

The campaign, “What Do You Hear?”campaign also involved a collaboration with Initiative’s sister agency REPRISE, which developed the creative concept.

The largest campaign ever by Hidden Hearing, it also marks the first time that media agency Initiative has developed a full-scale campaign from brief, media planning and buying right through to the creative concept and execution.

The campaign includes a 10 second and 30 second TV commercial in addition to OOH, VOD, radio, press, social, digital and sponsorship of RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Sarah McInerney.

According to Dolores Madden, marketing director, Hidden Hearing Ireland:: “This is an important moment for us with our biggest ever campaign to introduce our brand-new look and sensibility. It is aimed at those who are suffering from hearing loss and those family members close to them who can help identify the early signs of hearing loss. As the leading experts in our field, it tells the story of the power of our senses, reminding people why it’s so important to protect their hearing.”

Sylvia Cawley, managing director, Initiative adds: “This work is a milestone for the agency as it marks the first occasion we have created a campaign from start to end. We’re very proud of the work and that Hidden Hearing selected us for a collaboration that comes at a key point in the brand’s development with the important reminder communication of the importance of hearing healthcare and their expertise in this area.”

(Below) Sylvia Cawley, MD of Initiative