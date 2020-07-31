Bank of Ireland Talks Location in Dynamic Mortgages Campaign

Bank of Ireland has launched a new nationwide Out of Home (OOH) campaign encompassing both classic and digital OOH formats.

The campaign integrates the power of dynamic content to promote the bank’s mortgage offerings in a novel way across selected DOOH formats. The dynamically delivered DOOH, powered by PML Group’s Liveposter platform, combines an array of data points to produce the various messages displaying on screen.

Sharing important and relevant buyer information on specific areas and postcodes, the campaign’s messaging features location shout outs, average house prices, distance to the city/town centre and popular amenities within these areas.

Average house price data was sourced from property website Daft.ie while PML Group’s Pinpoint mapping platform supplied the distance from the panel’s location to the city/town centre.

Running on roadside and retail formats, the campaign was planned by Carat and PML with creative executions produced by Oliver. The DOOH formats hosting the dynamic content include the Digital Golden Square on Cuffe Street, the Dublin exclusive network of Digipanels, Digishelters and Digipoles. The dX screen in Dundrum Town Centre and the Adshel Live network deliver the campaign to audiences in relevant retail settings.

Accompanying the dynamic DOOH, classic OOH provides additional awareness and coverage nationwide while tapping into consumer mindset with its ‘ready to move’ message. Formats carrying the campaign’s overarching message comprise of a 240 Sheet, 96 Sheets, 48 Sheets, T-Sides and Bus Shelter 6 Sheets.

New research ‘The Moments of Truth’ found Digital Out of Home campaigns that use contextually relevant messaging achieve an average increase in effectiveness of +17%.

Olwen Inglis, Account Director in Carat said of the campaign; “Bank of Ireland recognises that customers need a mortgage that is personal and flexible to their needs. To help land this message we wanted to use media in a way that would also allow us to be personal and helpful in our comms. With its ability to pull in data from a variety of sources in real time, Dynamic OOH enabled us to bring useful information such as house prices, distance to the city centre and amenities, directly to the consumer when it was most relevant. OOH remains a key channel for us to deliver creative and innovative solutions allowing brands like Bank of Ireland to connect and engage with their target audience in a more meaningful way.”

Niamh Daly, Senior Account Manager in PML added; “Out of Home is the ultimate location medium and for Bank of Ireland, through LIVEPOSTER, we’ve delivered a unique, contextually relevant content marketing campaign based around location. With several additional data points applied to the campaign it allowed our client to communicate current and relevant information to audiences and encourage people to explore different properties and neighbourhoods, from a home-buying point of view.”