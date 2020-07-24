IAPI To Host Webinar on How Marketing & Advertising Can Help Reboot the Econony

IAPI To Host Webinar on How Marketing & Advertising Can Help Reboot...

IAPI has teamed up with the Institute of Directors (IoD) and the Irish Times for an online webinar which aims to highlight the contribution marketing, branding and advertising makes to business and how they can help reboot the economy.

The webinar is aimed at CFOs, CMOs and CEOs; as well as senior marketers and agency leaders. Speakers include David McRedmond, CEO, An Post; Paul Kelly, Chief Executive, Fáilte Ireland; Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK and Ireland and Rory Hamilton, Chief Creative Officer and Founder, Boys + Girls.

The online event will take place on Thursday, August 27th between 9.30am and 11.30am. Anyone interested in attending the event will need to register first bu contacting Katherine Ryan katherine@iapi.com.

For more information on the event and on the speakers, visit www.iapi.ie