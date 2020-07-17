Irish Online Sales Surge During Recent Covid-19 Lockdown According to Wolfgang Digital

Retail online sales doubled every month during lockdown according to the latest Online Economy Report which is published by Wolfgang Digital.

“Retailers have experienced 4 years online revenue growth in 4 months! Covid has propelled the Irish online economy into 2024,” notes the report.

According to Wolfgang, June’s online retail revenue figure were still more than double those pre-Covid, up by 112%, even though some shops had re-opened as restrictions were lifted.

“We have seen 4 years e-commerce growth in 4 months. Covid has propelled the Irish online economy into the year 2024. The consequence of this surge is that for many retailers, the website has become the flagship store,” says Alan Coleman, CEO of Wolfgang Digital.

He also points out that post-lockdown, online sales continue to rise as consumers have developed certain key habits during the period. “What proportion of the peak revenue will remain online post lockdown? So far, since shops opened on June 15th, 43% of the increased spend at peak lockdown in April is still being spent online – the power of habit has been established,” he adds.

To view the full report click HERE