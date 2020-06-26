AAI Webinar Set to Address Transparency in the Programmatic Supply-Chain

With the issue of transparency in programmatic advertising high on the agenda in the advertising world, the AAI is hosting a webinar next week that will focus on the recent report carried out by the ISBA and PwC in the UK.

The landmark report examined the programmatic supply-chain in the UK and what it looks like for a sample of 15 UK advertisers. This study took a year to set up and a year to carry out and reveals some major anomalies which suggests that the market is ripe for fundamental changes to make it fit for purpose.

Steve Chester, Director of Media, ISBA and Sam Tomlinson, Partner PwC will be on hand to discuss the report and its findings which will be of interest to agencies, publishers, clients and the ad tech sector itself. .

The webinar will take place next Wednesday, July 1st at 10am and it is free to attend To register, click HERE