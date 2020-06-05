Huskies Partners with Movember for New “Conversation Piece” Campaign

The men’s health charity Movember and creative agency In the Company of Huskies have collaborated to light up Dublin’s iconic Poolbeg Chimneys , and other landmarks, with a message of solidarity as part of the charity’s ‘Conversation Piece’ campaign.

To collaboration between Movember and Huskies also included artists and designers such as Sebastian Barry, Vivienne Roche, Gavin Friday, Domino Whisker, Aches, Mundy and Tiny Ark.

Research carried out by Movember shows that one in three (30%) men said they feel lonely more often compared with before COVID-19. Yet nearly half (45%) say no one has checked to find out how they are coping, while eight out of 10 (84%) men find it helpful when people ask if they’re having a difficult time.

Neil Rooney, global innovations manager / country support Ireland of Movember said: “These findings demonstrate that men are hungry for connection and in need of support in these trying times. We know that men can often feel uncomfortable or awkward discussing their mental health. Through our collaboration with Huskies, we are encouraging people to check in on their loved ones and come together through meaningful conversation. A conversation can make all the difference. We can’t assume that people are grand, don’t want to be hassled or don’t want to talk. There’s never been a more important time to reach out to your friends.”

Jonathan Forrest, CEO of Huskies, added “According to the Royal Society of Medicine, visual art has ‘positive effects’ on health outcomes. Collaborating with Movember has enabled us to harness the healing effect of art to create visually impactful content that has the potential to bring people together and help improve their mental and physical health.”

Huskies Creative Director, Damian Hanley explains why they chose the landmark Chimneys to launch Movember’s ‘Conversation Piece’ campaign “The Poolbeg Chimneys have stood together for the last 50 years, even surviving a planned demolition due to the affection that Dubliners have for them. They were the perfect canvas to launch this message of sticking together. It has been amazing to collaborate with such a wide team who have given their time and creativity to help make this happen, thanks to Neil MacDougald, Tiny Ark and Creative Technology.”

For more advice and the steps one can take every day to look after mental health issues please visit https://ie.movember.com/mens-health/mental-health

Movember’s vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.