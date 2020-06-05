DMG Media Research Shows Women More Reliant on their Cars Than Ever Before

New research from DMG Media Ireland shows that Irish women are still in love with their cars which, during the pandemic, have become a mini escape and is much safer than taking public transport. The research also sheds some light on their intended purchasing habits post-Covid.

The survey was completed by 819 women from a sample of EVOKE.ie’s and RollerCoaster.ie’s combined 1.6m unique users per month.

Some of the key findings of the research include the following:

92% of those surveyed noted that Covid19 has not changed their motor purchasing needs in any way with 47% of respondents having purchased their car in 2018, 20% in 2019 and 9% in 2020. Of these, 24% bought their last car as new. Interestingly, only 5% of those surveyed said that are more likely to buy a new car going in the coming months

60% said “Offers” from manufacturers would typically play a part in decision making on purchase

Fuel Economy (55%), Safety (46%) and Brand Loyalty (43%) were cited by Irish women as key factors when considering a purchase. Despite this, 77% admitted to spending time researching other brands compared to 23% who were devoted to their current brand of vehicle

Of the Irish women surveyed, 95% had at least one car in their household with 58% of respondents conceding that they would use their car as they always have, if not more than before the pandemic hit.

Almost half (44%) said they would use public transport less than before favouring their cars instead.

As a result, 2 in every 5 Irish women questioned conceded that they would consider booking in for a service soon given that they plan to use their car a lot more in the near future so it’s important to make sure it’s running well.

According to Eleanore Hutch, native content editor at DMG Media Ireland: “It’s so encouraging to see that despite these challenging times, Irish women are more determined than ever to maintain their lifestyle while ensuring the safety of their families. I’m glad to see that we continue to have an eye for a bargain and get the most bang for our buck by shopping around and negotiating hard.”