Pat Kiely and Mags Nelson to Take Part in Next Advertising Matters Webinar

Pat Kiely and Mags Nelson to Take Part in Next Advertising Matters...

Pat Kiely, the outgoing managing director of Virgin Media Television and Mags Nelson, CEO of FM104 and Q102 are the guests on the next Advertising Matters webinar which will take place next Wednesday, May 20thh at 1pm.

Moderated and facilitated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder of Streamabout and Admatic, regular guests include Siobhan O’Connell, marketing director of Business Plus magazine and John McGee, publisher of IMJ and Adworld.ie. The series is designed to provide insights, ideas, stimulate debate and showcase innovative media, marketing and advertising strategies during the current lockdown. The series is supported by Adworld.ie and IMJ.

Earlier this week, Deirdre Waldron, TBWA\Dublin and Colm O’Reilly, the Business Post took part in the second Advertising Matters webinar.

To attend the next webinar, guests must register in advance and there is no cost to do so. To register you interest click HERE