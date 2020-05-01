Submissions to Creatives Against Covid-19 Initiative Go on Sale

The Creatives Against Covid-19 campaign which was set up to raise funds for Women’s Aid and ISPCC Childline received a staggering 1,200 entries from 30 different countries around the world.

The campaign called on the creative industry around the world to design and donate inspiring posters of optimism, resilience and hope. The posters are now available to buy in print, with all funds donated to ISPCC Childline and Women’s Aid. the two charities.

The initiative was creative collaboration between Shauna Buckley, Emma Conway, Sarah Doyle, Ryan Kavanagh, Fuchsia MacAree, Rory Simms, The Project Twins and was originated by the design and branding agency RichardsDee.

“With over 1,200 submissions from 30 countries in just 7 days, the response from the global creative community has been overwhelming. Our aim now is to convert this beautiful work into much needed funds, with equal proceeds going to ISPCC Childline and Women’s Aid,” says Celine Dee, co-founder, RichardsDee.

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid adds: “Creatives Against Covid is a wonderful and positive effort to raise much needed funds to support our work during the current pandemic. Right now, women and children all over Ireland are trapped in suffocating circumstances with their abusers. Because of the measures necessary to combat Covid-19, women find themselves alone with an abuser who is using this opportunity to further their control.”

She adds: “The funds raised through Creatives against Covid will help us to continue providing support to callers to the 24 Hour National Freephone Helpline, as well as providing specialist court support by phone.”

According to Caroline O’Sullivan, director of services, ISPCC Childline: “ISPCC Childline is hugely grateful for the generosity of creatives across Ireland and beyond at this critical time, when demand for our services continues to grow. Unfortunately, abuse, mental health difficulties and other issues do not stop in a pandemic. Childline needs to continue to be here for children and young people 24 hours a day, every day, but we need the public’s help to make this possible. All of the creators involved with Creatives Against Covid 19 – and all who support our services – will be a part of every Childline engagement with a child. Thank you.” Caroline O’Sullivan, Director of Services, ISPCC Childline.”

To view all the submissions and to purchase one click HERE