Digital Advertising Spend Rises by 17% in 2019 According to IAB Ireland

Irish Digital Advertising Spend grew by 17% to €673m in 2019 according the latest IAB / PwC Online Adspend Study. Of this figure, social and video display advertising rose by 30% to €326m while search was up by 7% to €306m.

in 2020 Digital advertising spend in the Irish market for 2019 rose by 17% to €673m according to the latest according to the latest results of the IAB PwC Online Adspend report. Of this figure, display advertising grew by 30% to €326m in 2019, which was driven by the growth of social (+39%) and video (+42%).

Search advertising, meanwhile, grew by 7% to €306m and now commands a 45% share of the total Irish digital advertising market. Elsewhere classified online advertising performed strongly, growing by 8% to €41m in 2019.

“As we publish our 2019 IAB PwC Online advertising report we are very conscious that the current pandemic is presenting unprecedented challenges to the entire advertising industry. Yet Irish people have never been more engaged online. Our publisher members report an average increase of 49% in unique users over recent weeks and as we work from home and observe social isolation users are also more active on social and video platforms,” says Suzanne McElligott, CEO of IAB Ireland.

“IAB Ireland’s survey on the impact of COVID-19 found that advertiser/agency participants predict a 10-20% reduction in digital adspend in 2020. Seventythree percent of advertisers/agency participants believe that digital advertising will rebound in Q3/Q4 2020 and we are working with all our members to assist them in their plans to reactivate online adspend,” she adds.

According to Nuala Nic Ghearailt, manager, PwC: “Video and Social are recognised as the key drivers of digital advertising growth globally. Our 2019 report sees this trend continuing in the Irish market, with social adspend growing 39% year on year. Video spend at €130m now represents 40% of total display spend. Social spend across formats including video at €223m was a third of total digital advertising spend in 2019.”

Shane Nolan, Chairman of IAB Ireland Board and Director of New Business Sales EMEA, Google said, “Ireland’s 2019 digital adspend of €673m reflects a 17% growth rate. The Irish advertising industry is an agile, well connected market and in the current very challenging COVID-!9 pandemic, the industry is well placed to collaborate. IAB Ireland and its members are now more than ever focused on working together to maintain a sustainable future for the Irish.