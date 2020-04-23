Huskies develop Nissan Ireland campaign to Feed the Heroes

In the Company of Huskies and Nissan Ireland have collaborated to develop the Nissan Active Challenge an online initiative to keep families active while raising funds for the Feed the Heroes campaign to support frontline workers with essential and nutritious meals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Football legend Niall Quinn, new Ireland managers Stephen Kenny and Vera Pauw, Olympians Natalya Coyle and Rob Heffernan and rugby stars James Lowe and Sena Naoupu are just a handful of those who have already got behind the Nissan Active Challenge.

The challenge invites everyone to create videos of what they are doing to stay active at home and to share them online through their favourite social channels. Nissan has pledged to donate €5 to Feed the Heroes for every video that is uploaded using the hashtag #NissanActiveChallenge. “The best video will also win a weekend away for two courtesy of Conrad Dublin when everyone can safely return to venturing outside”

“We are delighted to support Feed the Heroes and to raise awareness of the incredible work that this voluntary organisation is doing to provide essential and nutritious meals to our frontline heroes fighting COVID-19 in Ireland,” said James McCarthy, CEO of Nissan.

“As soon as the reality of the Covid-19 situation kicked in, we realised that Nissan Ireland had an important role to play. The question was simple, how can we help peoples mental health and provide support for healthcare workers. This campaign encourages people to help by simply sharing all the amazing things they are doing at home and in doing so actively raise awareness about the Feed The Heroes initiative.” said Amar Jacob, Account Director, Huskies

“The Nissan Active Challenges is a fun way to stay active and to make a difference to support our frontline medical staff during this crisis. We are delighted to have such an established brand like Nissan in our corner as we work together to make a difference,” said Cian O’Flaherty, Co-Founder, Feed the Heroes.

Credits

Brand: Nissan Ireland

Client: Jeanne McGann

Client: Adam Wheatley

Cause: Feed The Heroes

Agency: In The Company of Huskies

Business Director: Nessa Van Rooyen

Account Director: Amar Jacob

Senior Account Manager: Fiona Cunniffe

Head of Social: Thomas Ryan

Social Media Specialist: Johanna Torwesten

Creative Designer: Gavin Feiritear

Video Editor: Eamonn Finn

Designer: Nicole McMahon

Performance Manager: Martin McGuire