Reach Websites See Big Boost to Website Traffic During Pandemic

Reach, which publishes the Irish Mirror, RSVPLive, Dublin Live, Cork Beo and Belfast Live, has reported it’s almost doubled total page views on this time last year, recording 84.2 million total page views in March across its five sites.

According to the publisher, its national title Irish Mirror saw the biggest increase in page views, up 89% year on year, mostly via mobile and the app.

With a similar trend in figures across its localised sites in Belfast, Dublin and Cork, it shows that “people look to trusted news brands for clarity” according to Editor in Chief John Kierans.

He said: “We know that in these times people look to trusted news brands like ours for clarity and where possible, some respite, and I am proud that we continue to be able to provide this on a daily basis for all our readers across the country.

“These record figures reflect the reliance our readers place on getting the latest, up to date news from our platforms, at a time when our newsrooms have stepped it up and are playing the role we always have been playing and that’s reporting the news with accuracy and a purpose to serve.

Reach’s Commercial Director in Ireland, Jonathan Eakin added: “As more and more people turn to our news brands every day for their news, it presents an opportunity for advertisers to be creative with their brand messages.The message from us, as reflected in the #InThisTogether campaigns we launched across the sites last week, is – we are here for you – and we’re still very much open for business.”