Leading Irish Marketers & Advertising Professionals Join Forces to Form Wisdom Inc

A new collective of well-known and experienced marketers and advertising experts has been set up to provide SMEs that have been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak with practical advice and guidance on their marketing strategies.

Wisdom Inc is made up of marketing expert and executive director of JWT Folk, Gary Brown; Graham Taylor, the founder of GT Media (now Havas Media); Peter McPartlin, the former CEO of Today FM and MediaCom; Niamh Ní Dhónaill, a leading business and life coach and advertising industry veteran Martin Larkin.

The move to set up Wisdom Inc follows on from Gary Brown’s offer to help Irish SMEs impacted by Covid-19 by giving them advice and guidance on a pro bono basis. Since then, however, Brown has been contacted by a number of other leading advertising and marketing experts who expressed a willingness to help.

“In this time of crisis with lots of SMEs struggling, I have been joined by a group of experienced and very successful business people who have volunteered to offer their unique skill sets to help SME’s as they navigate this never seen before environment,” says Brown.

According to Martin Larkin, “There will always be opportunities to re-engage and grow. Now more than ever is the time for a fresh look, one thing for sure it will never be the same.”

“This is a time of unprecedented crisis for business especially the SME sector. The old rules no longer apply, and recovery will need radical solutions, the courage to change and adapt will define the future of these businesses,” adds Graham Taylor.

According to Niamh Ní Dhónaill: “Ní neart go cur le chéile and by talking and supporting each other in these difficult times, opportunities may arise and different perspectives may lead to positive outcomes.”

“The Irish market has never seen anything like. The indigenous media, many of whom are SMEs in their own right, are feeling the pain alongside many other businesses. When this passes- and it will- I think SME’s will find that Irish media will help with their recovery because we’re all in this together, ” concludes Peter McPartlin.

SMEs wishing to contact Wisdom Inc should email Gary Brown at gary.brown@jwtfolk.ie