HSE Rolls Out Nationwide Covid-19 Campaign Via OOH

As the HSE steps up it Covid-19 awareness campaign, it has rolled out a hugely important nationwide public health message via Digital OOH.

Planned by Spark Foundry and PML, the screen displays incorporate both staged motion messages with supporting icons by Core Creative and static posters from TBWA\Dublin.

The campaign encompasses screens in malls and shopping centres, and at supermarkets entrances, provided by multiple media owners – JCDecaux, Clear Channel and Exterion Media. Separately the campaign is targeting commuters with in-carriage displays on trains and Luas.

OCS, the Outdoor consumer study of 1,500 Irish adults exclusive to PML Group, finds that two thirds notice advertising in supermarkets and shopping malls while 35% of respondents say they tend to look out for live updates and information when out of home.