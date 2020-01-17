Mobile Now Accounts for Majority of Online Revenues Says Wolfgang Digital

Mobile now accounts for the largest chunk of Irish e-commerce revenues for the first time ever, according to the annual KPI Report published by Wolfgang Digital.

According to Wolfgang, mobile’s share e-commerce website revenue was 54% in 2019 while it generated a staggering 70% of traffic.

A break down of traffic and revenue by device shows that desktop accounted for 22% of traffic and 36% of revenues while the comparable figure for tablets was 8% and 9% respectively.

According to Wolfgang, this is the first time ever that paid search is the primary channel driving revenue to e-commerce websites with 34% of revenue. Organic search was a close second at 33% of revenue, according to Wolfgang. The agency says that this does not mean that SEO is dead as organic search revenue grew by double digital rates.

“Retailers can now measure the instore impact of their online activity. For every euro they make online they make a further €1.68 in store. In store average order values are treble their online counterparts. These findings demonstrate that the website is not just another store, it’s the big ticket item customers first point of contact before entering the store ready to spend,” says the report which also notes that the average online purchaser visits a website 5 times before parting with their cash.

To access the full Wolfgang KPI Report CLICK HERE