Vodafone Marks 25 Years with Red Bench Series from Folk VML

Vodafone Ireland has launched a new social media campaign to mark 25 years in the Irish market.

The new campaign focuses on the phone calls, texts and messages that have had a lasting impact on people’s lives.

Called the “Red Bench Series”, it was created in partnership with Folk VML and features a number of well-known Irish personalities sharing personal stories about moments of connection that helped shape their lives.

Participants sit on a specially created Vodafone red bench and record a voice note recalling a call, message or text that had particular significance for them.

The first contributors include comedian Aoife Dunne, astronaut candidate Norah Patten, children’s author and content creator Barry Coleman, and academic, TV presenter, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, who also co-hosts of “How to Gael” .

The stories range from news received at pivotal moments to unexpected reconnections, long-held ambitions being realised and discoveries about family history.

The red bench itself is intended to act as a symbol of connection, drawing on the familiar idea of a public bench as a place where people meet, talk and spend time together.

Orla Nagle, brand owner at Vodafone Ireland, said the campaign was intended to reflect how communications technology had changed during the company’s 25 years in Ireland while the importance of personal connection had remained constant.

“For 25 years, Vodafone has helped people across Ireland stay connected to the people and moments that matter most,” she said.

“While technology has evolved from voice calls and text messages to video calling, streaming and voice noting, the importance of human connection remains unchanged. The ‘Red Bench Series’ celebrates the remarkable impact a simple call, text or message can have on a person’s life, and we’re proud to share these stories as part of our 25-year anniversary.”

Jonny Cullen, creative director at Folk VML, said the campaign was designed to explore how seemingly small moments of communication can have a lasting effect.

“Marking 25 years in Ireland with Vodafone felt like the right moment to look at how a simple call or text message can go on to shape a life,” he said.

“And a public red bench gave us a simple way into that idea, a place to stop, sit, reflect and connect by sharing a personal voice note with the viewer.”

The “Red Bench Series” will continue during the year, with members of the Irish men’s and women’s rugby teams also due to feature and share their own stories of connection.