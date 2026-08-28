Goosebump Poses a ‘Would You Rather?’ Dilemma for Johnston, Mooney & O’Brien

Would you rather yawn confetti or sneeze beans? That is one of the questions at the heart of a new campaign from Goosebump for Johnston, Mooney & O’Brien’s “Goodness of Both” bread, which aims to turn a familiar family game into a solution for an equally familiar grocery dilemma.

The campaign centres on a video-on-demand film featuring a mother and son playing “Would You Rather?”, with the child having no difficulty choosing between a series of increasingly improbable options.

The campaign is running across video-on-demand, radio, digital out-of-home and social media.

The creative idea then shifts to the bread aisle, where Goosebump argues that parents often face a rather more practical choice between what children want and what they would prefer them to eat.

“Goodness of Both” is positioned as resolving that tension by combining the taste and texture associated with white bread with the wholemeal qualities of brown bread.

The campaign is based on the insight that many parents arrive at the supermarket already armed with shopping lists and good intentions, only to encounter a succession of decisions at the shelf.

According to Goosebump, bread can be a particular source of friction, with parents looking for fibre and nourishment while school-age children tend to favour softer white bread.

The agency said that compromise can result in uneaten lunches, food waste and additional hassle at busy times of the day.

By placing the product within a piece of recognisable family banter, the campaign aims to show Goodness of Both as a straightforward answer to that particular choice.

The work carries the broader message that parents do not necessarily need more options, but easier ones.

Goosebump partnered with production company Rubberduck and director James Fitzgerald on the campaign, with Raygun handling sound.

Credits

Client: Johnston, Mooney & O’Brien

Managing Director: Brendan Smartt

Marketing Manager: Claire Doyle

Agency: Goosebump

Managing Director: Sarah Love

Executive Creative Director: Robert Boyle

Senior Art Director: Ciara Griffin

Copywriter: Alex Hayes

Art Director: Billie Jean Doheny

Art Director: Alana McDonough

Head of Strategy: Bríona McArdle

Strategic Planner: Alana Dwyer

Account Director: Grace O’Donohoe

Account Manager: Molly Power

Head of Social: Kyle Tegart

Social Media Manager: Jordyn Mulvey

Production Company: Rubberduck

Director: James Fitzgerald

Producer: Helen Barry Duke

Production Coordinator: Therese Shannon

Production Assistant: Kate O’Hara

DoP: Aidan Gault

1st Camera Assistant: Laurent Murray

DIT: Darragh Scott

Gaffer: Mark Sosiak

Set Dresser: Gabrielle Drimalovski

Hair and Makeup: Aoife Hayes

Sound Op: Steven Power

Sound Studio: Raygun

Retouching: Lee Hickman