Goosebump Poses a ‘Would You Rather?’ Dilemma for Johnston, Mooney & O’Brien

Would you rather yawn confetti or sneeze beans? That is one of the questions at the heart of a new campaign from Goosebump for Johnston, Mooney & O’Brien’s “Goodness of Both” bread, which aims to turn a familiar family game into a solution for an equally familiar grocery dilemma.
The campaign centres on a video-on-demand film featuring a mother and son playing “Would You Rather?”, with the child having no difficulty choosing between a series of increasingly improbable options.
The campaign is running across video-on-demand, radio, digital out-of-home and social media.
The creative idea then shifts to the bread aisle, where Goosebump argues that parents often face a rather more practical choice between what children want and what they would prefer them to eat.
“Goodness of Both” is positioned as resolving that tension by combining the taste and texture associated with white bread with the wholemeal qualities of brown bread.
The campaign is based on the insight that many parents arrive at the supermarket already armed with shopping lists and good intentions, only to encounter a succession of decisions at the shelf.
According to Goosebump, bread can be a particular source of friction, with parents looking for fibre and nourishment while school-age children tend to favour softer white bread.
The agency said that compromise can result in uneaten lunches, food waste and additional hassle at busy times of the day.
By placing the product within a piece of recognisable family banter, the campaign aims to show Goodness of Both as a straightforward answer to that particular choice.
The work carries the broader message that parents do not necessarily need more options, but easier ones.
Goosebump partnered with production company Rubberduck and director James Fitzgerald on the campaign, with Raygun handling sound.
Credits
Client: Johnston, Mooney & O’Brien
Managing Director: Brendan Smartt
Marketing Manager: Claire Doyle
Agency: Goosebump
Managing Director: Sarah Love
Executive Creative Director: Robert Boyle
Senior Art Director: Ciara Griffin
Copywriter: Alex Hayes
Art Director: Billie Jean Doheny
Art Director: Alana McDonough
Head of Strategy: Bríona McArdle
Strategic Planner: Alana Dwyer
Account Director: Grace O’Donohoe
Account Manager: Molly Power
Head of Social: Kyle Tegart
Social Media Manager: Jordyn Mulvey
Production Company: Rubberduck
Director: James Fitzgerald
Producer: Helen Barry Duke
Production Coordinator: Therese Shannon
Production Assistant: Kate O’Hara
DoP: Aidan Gault
1st Camera Assistant: Laurent Murray
DIT: Darragh Scott
Gaffer: Mark Sosiak
Set Dresser: Gabrielle Drimalovski
Hair and Makeup: Aoife Hayes
Sound Op: Steven Power
Sound Studio: Raygun
Retouching: Lee Hickman