Extra Places Released for Sounding Out 2026 as Mark Ritson Headlines

Radiocentre Ireland has released additional places for Sounding Out 2026 after the event sold out well in advance of its October 15 date.

Professor Mark Ritson will headline this year’s event, joining live from Australia to discuss how brands build profit, trust and long-term growth before taking part in a live audience Q&A.

He will be joined by Professor Rachel Kennedy, Associate Director at the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, and Mark Little, the award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and founder of Storyful.

Sarah McInerney, presenter of RTÉ’s Morning Ireland and Prime Time, will host the event, with further speakers due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sounding Out 2026 will also feature the first presentation of new research commissioned by Radiocentre Ireland, providing fresh evidence and insights for marketers and advertisers.

The first 100 attendees to arrive on the morning will receive a complimentary copy of How Brands Grow.

Ciarán Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, said demand for this year’s event reflected a strong appetite across the marketing, advertising and media sectors for new thinking around effectiveness and brand growth.

“The response to Sounding Out 2026 has been phenomenal,” he said.

“The fact that the event sold out well in advance demonstrates the appetite across Ireland’s marketing, advertising and media community for fresh thinking and robust evidence about what really drives marketing effectiveness, and for a deeper understanding of the role audio can play in building brands and delivering business growth.

“We are delighted to have been able to secure some additional capacity and release a limited number of extra places.

“With Mark Ritson, Rachel Kennedy, Mark Little and more speakers still to be announced, we believe this will be our strongest Sounding Out event yet.”

Sounding Out is aimed at professionals working across marketing, advertising, media and communications and is designed to combine new research, international speakers and practical insights around brand building and effectiveness.

The event will run from 8.30am until 1pm at The Round Room and will be held in person.

Registration for the newly released places will close once the additional capacity has been filled. For more information click HERE