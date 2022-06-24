Thinkhouse’s Laura Costello Named on Influential Forbes Climate List

Laura Costello, strategy director Purpose & Planet at Thinkhouse has been named by Forbes Magazine as one of 43 People Changing Advertising for the Climate.

A passionate climate advocate, she heads up Thinkhouse’s Planet Services sustainability and purpose-driven work. In addition to brand projects, this includes managing the company’s B Corp certification process and driving sustainability education programmes.

Costello was one of the founders of Purpose Disruptors in Ireland in 2020, along with the support of IAPI and Jane McDaid, THINKHOUSE and in collaboration with Colette Henry, Rothco; Eimear Fitzmaurice, Folk Wunderman Thompson and Thomas Geoghan, PHD. She contributed to Purpose Disruptor’s GoodLife2030 project and co-authored The Great Reset White Paper – outlining the opportunities the Covid-19 moment created to reshape the industry to serve people and planet.

Thinkhouse set up its Planet services unit four years ago with two commissioning clients. According to Jane McDaid, “almost every brand in the agency’s portfolio is seeking this consultancy and specialist creative and communications work – a seismic shift.”