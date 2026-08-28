IAB Ireland to Hold First Creator Marketing Summit in Dublin

IAB Ireland is to host its first Creator Marketing Summit in Dublin next month, bringing together brands, agencies, platforms, publishers and creators to examine the growth of creator marketing in Ireland.

The half-day event will take place at 1WML in Dublin 2 on Wednesday, September 9, and will form part of IAB’s Global Creator Week 2026.

The international initiative will involve IAB organisations across 18 countries and has been established to explore developments in creator marketing and the wider creator economy.

IAB Ireland said the summit will examine how the creator economy is changing the way consumers discover, engage with and develop trust in brands, as well as some of the challenges facing advertisers, agencies, platforms and creators.

The event will open with new Irish research from RED C Research examining what drives trust, influence and action in creator marketing. The findings will be presented by Gavin Costello, Research Project Manager at RED C Research.

The major digital platforms will also feature prominently in the programme, with Rob Malone, YouTube Ireland Ambassador at YouTube; Ian Cummins, Mid-Market Manager, UK & Ireland at Meta; and Claire Mulhern, Head of SMB at TikTok Ireland, discussing how creator partnerships and opportunities are evolving across their respective platforms.

A number of Irish brand case studies will also be presented during the summit.

Gavin McAuliffe, Group Head Content Studio at The Irish Times Group, and Judith Byrne, Head of Marketing at Dulux Paints Ireland, will discuss how publisher content and creator collaboration were used to support Dulux Heritage.

Ruth Gleeson, Strategic Communications Director – Sponsorship at Core, and Joanne Farnon, Marketing Communications and Content Lead at An Post, will present on An Post’s #BookTok activity, while Neal Cummins, Head of Integrated Communications at THINKHOUSE, and Anna Walsh, Senior Brand Manager at Heineken Ireland, will examine the Orchard Thieves Fox Pack and the development of a creator-first approach.

Regulation and responsibility within the creator economy will also form part of the agenda, with Michael Lee, Deputy Chief Executive of the Advertising Standards Authority, addressing advertising standards, disclosure, transparency and the evolving regulatory environment for creator marketing in Ireland.

The summit will conclude with a panel discussion looking at what constitutes effective creator marketing and the principles underpinning successful partnerships between brands and talent.

Content creators Éadaoin Fitzmaurice and Kevin Penrose will take part in the discussion alongside representatives from the talent management sector, including Sarah McAleer, Talent Agent and Senior Account Manager at Hunter Media Group.

IAB Ireland said the event was designed to encourage greater knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the Irish creator marketing ecosystem as investment in the sector continues to grow.

The organisation said the decision by national IAB bodies across 18 markets to collaborate on Global Creator Week also reflected the increasing importance of creator-led media within the wider digital advertising industry.

Meta, YouTube and Core are sponsoring the Irish summit, which will run from 10am until 12.30pm.

Further information, including the full speaker line-up and tickets, is available from IAB Ireland.