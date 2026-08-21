The Irish Marketing Podcast: The Growth of the Creator Economy

The 50th episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week we look at one of the biggest shifts taking place in marketing: the growth of the creator economy and how brands are rethinking how they work with creators.

An example of this in action is Orchard Thieves which has partnered with youth marketing agency THINKHOUSE to develop the “Fox Pack”, a community of emerging Gen Z creators designed to move the relationship beyond short-term, transactional influencer deals.

In the episode, David Byrne, THINKHOUSE and Anna Walsh of Orchard Thieves discuss why brands need to become more comfortable relinquishing control and allowing creators to produce content on their own terms. Sometimes that means accepting ideas and behaviours that would never make it into a conventional advertising brief — including, as Walsh recalls, watching Fox Pack creators drinking Orchard Thieves through straws.

In addition, we speak to creator Lara Way who explains why highly polished brand content can often work against marketers trying to connect with younger audiences. Gen Z, she argues, is particularly quick to spot content that feels artificial or overly commercial, making authenticity, imperfection and a creator’s own distinctive style increasingly important.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and the team at Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.