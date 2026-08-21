Ringers Rolls Out New Brand Platform and Campaign for Donegal Catch

The Dublin-based creative agency Ringers has created a new brand platform and campaign for Donegal Catch, part of Green Isle Foods.

Called “Now You’re Cooking”, it marks a major shift in the brand’s communications in decades as it moves the focus away from the fisherman-led advertising traditionally associated with Donegal Catch and places consumers and everyday mealtimes at the centre of the brand’s communications.

The campaign is launching across television and social channels, supported by out-of-home, radio and in-store activity, with further executions planned.

Built around the idea of the satisfaction that comes from putting a tasty, uncomplicated meal on the table, “Now You’re Cooking” aims to position Donegal Catch as an antidote to some of the complexity, guilt and decision fatigue associated with everyday cooking.

The launch television commercial takes a light-hearted approach to the theme and features a father preparing dinner for his daughters before training, listening to music and dancing around the kitchen as he cooks.

Directed by Torstein Bjørklund, the commercial is soundtracked by Republic of Loose.

The campaign also showcases a wider range of Donegal Catch products, including its new Fish Goujons and Chip-Shop Cod alongside established products including Breaded Haddock and Salmon Darnes.

The brand said the strategy was designed to broaden perceptions of Donegal Catch beyond the traditional Friday fish occasion and demonstrate its relevance across different meals during the week.

Keelin Walsh, marketing director at Green Isle Foods, said: “Donegal Catch has a rich advertising heritage that was always built around our fisherman.

“With ‘Now You’re Cooking,’ we’re beginning the next chapter of our brand story by putting our customers at the centre of our advertising and capturing the good feeling that comes with putting something genuinely tasty on the table amid the hassles of everyday life.”

Steven Mangan, executive creative director at Ringers, said winning the Donegal Catch account represented an opportunity to work with one of Ireland’s best-known food brands at an important point in its development.

“The Ringers team had so much fun developing the ‘Now You’re Cooking’ platform and bringing this launch campaign to life,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we want people to feel good about choosing Donegal Catch for themselves and their families. So, with a sprinkle of Donegal Catch wit and a classic Republic of Loose track, we hope to land Donegal Catch in the hearts and freezers of a whole new generation.”

Credits

Client: Green Isle Foods

Marketing Director: Keelin Walsh

Marketing Manager: Aisling Twomey

Agency: Ringers Creative

Executive Creative Director: Steven Mangan

Agency Producer: Karina Cotter

Strategy: Bobby Byrne

Business Director: Kathleen Healey

Junior Art Director: Sam Ardiff

Managing Director: Miriam Hendrick

Production Companies: Arts & Sciences, Assembly

Director: Torstein Bjørklund

Executive Producer: James Bland

Producer: Rebecca Bourke

Editor: Paal Rui

Colourist: Didrik Bråthen, TMLS

Post Production Company: Screen Scene

Sound: Blast Audio – Will Farrell

Music: Republic of Loose

Music Supervisor: John McCallion

Production Company: Nomos

Retoucher: Lee Hickman / LTTR